Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.07

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 219049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

