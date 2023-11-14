Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.07

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 219049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.