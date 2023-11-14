Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 133,915 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

VPV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,241. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

