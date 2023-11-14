Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 636,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,047,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,244,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,583,082. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

