Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

