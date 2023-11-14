Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.47

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 206863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 903.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 743.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 648.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 258,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 224,039 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

