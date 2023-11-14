iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.42% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. 687,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,165. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

