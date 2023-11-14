iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 109,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.
