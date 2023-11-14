iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 154,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.