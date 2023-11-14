iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter.

