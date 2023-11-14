iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.04

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.04 and last traded at $90.22, with a volume of 916293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

