iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IWD traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

