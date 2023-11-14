iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.46. Approximately 10,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

