iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.46. Approximately 10,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.83.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
