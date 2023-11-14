Ismail Dawood Acquires 21,600 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 401,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,145.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ismail Dawood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Ismail Dawood purchased 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Ismail Dawood purchased 13,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,483. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 115.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 427,892 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CURO Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

