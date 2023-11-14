Ismail Dawood Acquires 21,600 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 401,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,145.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ismail Dawood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Ismail Dawood purchased 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Ismail Dawood purchased 13,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.
CURO Group Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,483. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
