JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $250.65 million and approximately $51.03 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JasmyCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,219,999,876 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.