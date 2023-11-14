JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 30,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

JD traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 18,196,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,239. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

