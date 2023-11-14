Jennifer L. Thomas Purchases 4,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 11.2 %

NYSE:MODG traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

