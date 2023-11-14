Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

