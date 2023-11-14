JUNO (JUNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $185,853.78

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $43.33 million and $185,853.78 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

