Keith A. Hutton Purchases 180,000 Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Stock

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TXO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. TXO Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

TXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

