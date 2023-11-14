KickToken Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.18 million and $145.51 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.76 or 1.00146357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,789,880 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,789,901.31865099. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00968368 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $143.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.