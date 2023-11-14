Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $3.91 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.
About Kits Eyecare
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kits Eyecare
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.