Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $3.91 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

