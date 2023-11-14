Kokoswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,038.20 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $90.25 million and approximately $61,038.20 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

