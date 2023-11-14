Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 11.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $71,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $13.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $687.10. 306,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,541. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $632.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.63.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

