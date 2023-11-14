Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 2.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 368,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 672,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

