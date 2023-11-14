LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

