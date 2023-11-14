Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.74

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 28708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.
Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
