Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Shares Down 2.9%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

