Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 7900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $714.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

