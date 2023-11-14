Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Lithium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Royalty stock remained flat at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. Lithium Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Lithium Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lithium Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Lithium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.