LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.