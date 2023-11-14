Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 625,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.33. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

