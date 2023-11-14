Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

