Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 112,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,398. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

