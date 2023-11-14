Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 112,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,398. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.
About Lynas Rare Earths
