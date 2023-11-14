Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 26,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.