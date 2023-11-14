Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 26,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $9.11.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
