Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 149.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,917. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.