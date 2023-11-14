Maiar DEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,507.30 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $47,507.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000687 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,826.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

