Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.78

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Man Wah Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
