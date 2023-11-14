Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells $655,551.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.