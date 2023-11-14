Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOZ

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.74. 7,312,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,795. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

(Get Free Report

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.