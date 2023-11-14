Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 7.5%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,110,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 375,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

