Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 7.5%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,110,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 375,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Marathon Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.