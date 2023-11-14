Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Lowered to C$0.84 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.84 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.46.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.72. 6,105,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 4.15. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$289.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

