Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.48. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.50 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,399.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,419.99). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($151,664.01). Also, insider Fiona Dawson bought 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,419.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,282 shares of company stock worth $14,383,639. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.43 ($2.60).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

