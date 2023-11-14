Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld Purchases 600 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 203,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,583. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

