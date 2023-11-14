Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld Purchases 600 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 203,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,583. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
