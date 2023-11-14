Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.82 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $70.82 million and $28.72 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.2975353 USD and is up 11.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $82,744,416.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

