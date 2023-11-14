Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Shares of MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
