Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Shares of MRRDF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.