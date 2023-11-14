Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,361,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $338.10. The company has a market capitalization of $860.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

