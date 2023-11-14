Metal 1-Day Volume Hits $33.20 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004903 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $116.09 million and $33.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

