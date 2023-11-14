MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MVIS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 1,276,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,982. The firm has a market cap of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.18. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

