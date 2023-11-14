Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $95.82.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
