Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 25,000 Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCYU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALCYU remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.